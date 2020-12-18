HPCL to launch free home-delivery of diesel fuel in Bhopal, Mandideep

BHOPAL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will launch free home-delivery service of diesel fuel in Bhopal and Mandideep on Saturday. It will be done within the limits of a 10-kilometre perimeter.

Earlier this year, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had started a similar scheme in Indore and, now, this is the second time in the state when any petroleum company is going to launch free home-delivery service for diesel fuel.

It is initially targeting ‘static customers’, such as shopping malls and commercial establishments that use diesel generators for electricity and transport companies with large diesel consumption. This facility will immensely help those customers who were, till now, taking diesel in barrels from petrol pumps. The facility will help customers avoid time loss, additional costs and fuel losses and ensure hassle-free safe delivery of diesel to their premises.

‘No delivery charge’

"HPCL is starting free home-delivery services in Bhopal and Mandideep. Earlier this year, IOC started such a scheme in Indore. The main objective is to cater to the needs of mainly malls, plants, factories and so forth. It will be free of cost (delivery charge) home-delivery of diesel. HPCL is now the second oil-maker after IOCL to launch this Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO)-approved door-to-door delivery of diesel to its customers," said Ajay Singh, president, Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association.