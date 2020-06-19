How Museums can play important role in creating corona awareness? Explains Professor Kishor K Basa

Museums can be a good platform for creating awareness about COVID- 19 and preventing the occurrence of rumour, said Tagore National Fellow and ex-director of IGRMS, Prof Kishor K Basa.

Basa, was delivering lecture on Anthropology and Museums in India: Trends and Trajectories. It was part of webinar organised by IGRMS through Facebook.

He suggested that after the post COVID -19, IGRMS should put up an exhibition and if possible make a separate pandemic gallery or museum which could deal with people’s response to COVID-19 in terms of diversity of masks, the unique methods developed by people for maintaining social distance, production of literature both serious and humourous and, not the least, the question of unemployment, domestic violence, migration labour – whose magnitude is being compared with that of days of partition.