How Many OBC PMs, CMs Congress Has Given To Country: Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sought to know from the Congress how many OBC chief ministers prime ministers it has given to the country. Chouhan made the statement at public meetings in reply to Rahul Gandhi’s remark on the OBC.

From Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh how many prime ministers were from the OBC, he said. Similarly, from Ravishankar Shukla to Kamal Nath how many OBC chief ministers Congress has given to the state, Chouhan said. BJP is the only party which has given command of the nation to an OBC leader and three OBC chief ministers to the state, he said.

Chouhan said the ‘INDI bloc’ members were continuously using offensive words against Sanatan Dharma, women, and Dalits, but Rahul kept mum on it. The Congress’s arrogance is at its peak and Digvijaya is threatening everyone daily, he said.

Nath may say anything to him, but if his Ladlis are threatened, he will not spare anyone, Chouhan said. He appealed to people to deal a severe blow to the Congress in the upcoming election.

The Congress has done nothing for farmers, and if the BJP comes to power, it will give MSP of Rs 2,700 for a quintal of wheat and Rs 3,100 for a quintal of paddy. According to him, the Congress is spreading lies, but the BJP is committed to increase amount of Ladli Behna Yojna up to Rs 3,000 a month.

