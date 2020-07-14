How long BJP will dish out love to others: MP former minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya

Former minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya criticised the BJP as well as the Congress on Tuesday.

His criticism came on the heels of his recent comments on Jyotiraditya Scindia in the name of Rani Laxmi Bai.

Pawaiya twitted: “Rajmata of the Congress should take care of her kin. How long we will dish out love to your angry children? If the Congress cannot check the exodus of its leaders from the party, it should close its shutters like a bankrupt firm?”

Pawaiya’s twit was related to the Sachin Pilot episode. He also took a dig at the BJP, saying if it continues to admit Congress leaders into the party it will harm the real party workers.