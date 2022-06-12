Houses of two accused in blade attack case demolished on Sunday

OUR STAFF REPORTER
city.bhopal@fpj.co.in
Mai Hu Na, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after meeting the ‘blade attack’ victim at
her residence, on Sunday.
On Saturday A-32 year old woman was attacked by the three unidentified youths and one of
them attacked her with blade, in the attack she receives 118 stitches on her face, in TT Nagar
area.
Earlier on Sunday, the CM took the meeting with the commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar
and reviewed the law and order situation of the city. He instructed the commissioner to take strict
action against the accused of ‘crime against woman’.
The CM reached the house of the victim and consoles the victim and the family. He also handed
the cheque of Rs one lakh to the family. He also showered his blessing on the children of the
victim.
The TT Nagar police informed that the three accused of the case has been arrested.
On June 9 th the victim Seema Solanki resident of Shivaji Nagar had came to TT Nagar and her
husband had gone to take water bottle from a hotel.
Meantime three youths in an auto rickshaw came and started teasing, she stopped them to do so.
She also slapped one of the youths who was misbehaving.
Later when they were on the way to home, the three approached them and one of them stepped
down and attack her with the blade on her face.
She fell down and was rushed to hospital, during treatment she received as many as 118 stitches
on her face.
Early on Sunday, the municipal teams had reached Roshasnpura area, and demolished the houses (shanties) of two of the accused involved in the blade attack on the woman. The accused have been nabbed by the police late night on Saturday.
The matter was reported to the police and the police have registered the case under section 324
of IPC against the unidentified miscreants.
The police collected the CCTV footage where the incident had happened and the sketch was also
prepared of accuses.
***eom****
