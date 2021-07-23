Houses, eating joints, shops owned by goon bulldozed in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The district administration ordered a crackdown on the properties of goons, on Friday morning.

Accompanied by police personnel, teams of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), razed three houses and removed a dozen of other encroachments including tea stalls and eating joints, owned by local goons, as per an official release.

Besides, the removal gang also evacuated a house which was rented out to a goon in Idgah Hills area.

The action began around 10 am, following the order of district collector Avinash Lavania. The top police officials including the deputy inspector general (DIG) Irshad Wali and superintendent of police (SP) North Vijay Khatri ordered the police teams to accompany the BMC anti-encroachment cell.