Houses, eating joints, shops owned by goon bulldozed in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The district administration ordered a crackdown on the properties of goons, on Friday morning.
Accompanied by police personnel, teams of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), razed three houses and removed a dozen of other encroachments including tea stalls and eating joints, owned by local goons, as per an official release.
Besides, the removal gang also evacuated a house which was rented out to a goon in Idgah Hills area.
The action began around 10 am, following the order of district collector Avinash Lavania. The top police officials including the deputy inspector general (DIG) Irshad Wali and superintendent of police (SP) North Vijay Khatri ordered the police teams to accompany the BMC anti-encroachment cell.
The anti-encroachment drive began from Shaheed Nagar and Karbala areas where the removal gang cleared outlets including 8-O-clock coffee centre, Honda expert scooter spare centre, City Biryani, Welcome Tea stall, Mehtab Bhai Sabji Wale, Big Bite Fast Food centre, KMC Tea stall and Welcome Pan Masala centre. One of the shops was owned by Umer Panni, an accused in the case.
The area had turned into a hub of illegal activities. A firing incident was reported from the area a year ago. Another team of police and of BMC reached Idgah hills where rented accommodation of Ashir aka Ashu was evacuated and his belongings were seized.
The teams also razed houses of goons Haider Hassan at Nariyalkheda, Umar aka Panni at Jahangirabad, Zaid Anwar Khan at Jahangirabad and Arsalaan at PGBT colony.
