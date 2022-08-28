House of accused who assaulted Bhopal Municipal Corporation personnel razed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished the house of Altaf Khan here on Saturday. Khan had slapped an anti-encroachment drive incharge recently when the BMC team reached New Market to remove encroachments.

Anti-encroachment team of the BMC that went to remove encroachment in the New Market area was beaten by shopkeepers. Altaf, Azaz, Manoj Lodhi and others had stopped the team and assaulted the team incharge Shakib Khan on August 20.

On Saturday, the team of police and BMC reached the house of Altaf Khan situated in Banganga area. Leader of Opposition in BMC Sabista Jaki also reached the spot and tried to stop BMC work. Jaki and Shakib had heated arguments. Jaki levelled allegations against Shakib for conducting one-sided action. However, BMC did not stop. The family members of Altaf staged a protest, wept but to no avail. On August 20, TT Nagar had registered the case under Sections 353, 294, 506 and 34 of IPC and arrested Altaf and Manoj Lodhi.

