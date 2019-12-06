Hospital owned by Minority panel member partially demolished in Gwalior

Gwalior administration has demolished part of a hospital owned by Minority Commission member Dr AS Bhalla, on Friday.

It is alleged that Bhalla had filed a complaint against the director of a private school. It is alleged that one woman and Bhalla had opened a school adjoining the hospital in Gwalior.

After some time a financial dispute occurred between them and Bhalla filed a complaint against the woman. The case has reached Court.

As the regime changed the woman who is alleged to be close to the Gandhi family filed a complaint to the Chief Minister.

It is alleged that the CM instructed the district collector Gwalior to take legal action into the matter. On Friday the administration demolished some part the hospital.

While talking to Free Press Dr Bhalla alleged that the administration is trying to suppress the voice of private doctors.

He added that recently they had called the meeting with the administration and had raised the various issues and to suppress the voice of doctors they are taking the action against him.

He also informed that the building is in the rented premises and they had filed the case into the Court.

He also informed that on November 30 the Court had put the stay on the case, but the administration took action into the case.