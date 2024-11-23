‘Hospital For Policemen And Their Families Symbol Of Hope And Dream’: CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is not only a hospital building but a symbol of hope and dream of those people who are dedicated to the security of the country and society day and night, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said while inaugurating the hospital dedicated to police personnel, here on Saturday. MP Police Housing Corporation had constructed a 50-bed hospital dedicated to the police force and their families.

The CM in his address further said, ‘Our PM celebrates his Diwali among jawans posted at borders. This shows that to serve nation is our first duty and this favour has to bring down in our lives’. He remembered Covid-19 era.

‘It was the hardest time, only police and sanitisation workers were on roads. These people had put their lives in danger and served the society. In the pandemic period, many police personnel got martyred. I salute to these officers’. He also said, ‘I am proud that MP Police have vanished the dacoits from the state and importantly their image remains clean’. In the programme, the CM distributed ‘Karamveer Yodha Padak’ to five police personnel as a token.

He also dedicated two apps on the occasion. DGP Sudhir Saxena informed that during Covid-19, 155 police personnel had lost their lives, they showed their excellence and valour in their service. The Padak will be distributed to more than 44k police personnel. DGP further added that the department is trying to provide maximum support and help to families and also to children.

‘Normally houses of police personnel are sham. In one room a TV is played and guests visit. In this haphazard situation, studies of children suffer. To find out a solution in every district and battalion, learning centres had been established. These centres are equipped with hi-speed internet, library, reading room and many other facilities.’ He informed that at present 8k to 10k children are coming to the centres for studies.