Hospital Fire Update: Three more bodies of child sent for autopsy, administration says only four die in fire incident; Human right commission issues notice

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ten children were reportedly died, the administration says only four children lost their lives in the fire that broke out at Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital late Monday night.

According to the reports, the post mortem of bodies of 8 children have been done so far and two bodies were handed over to the family without the PM.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh human rights commission has taken cognizance into the matter and the commission has served a notice to the ACS health Mohammad Suleman superintendent of Hamedia hospital. The commission has sought a reply of the primary report within a week and the detailed report within two weeks.

Minister for Department of Health Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, who had reached the hospital soon after the incident, claimed that only four children had died because of the fire incident.

“There were 40 children admitted in the ward. Out of 40 newborn, 36 were rescued safely and admitted to another hospital. Only 4 have lost their lives. Those who have suffered burns are being treated under observation of a team of doctors,” Saranga claimed while talking to journalists outside the hospital on Tuesday.

