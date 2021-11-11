Hospital Fire Update: Congress MLA Arif Masood protests in front of Koh-e-Fiza police station, demands registration of criminal case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Bhopal (Madhya) Arif Masood on Wednesday protested in front of Koh-e-Fiza police station and demanded registration of a criminal case against those responsible for the Kamla Nehru Hospital fire incident.

A massive fire broke out at the children's ward on Monday night, in which, as administration say, five infants died. However, the opposition claimed that 14 children died in the incident.

Masood and his supporters were stopped by the police to enter the police station. The protestors raised slogans against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Department of Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and others.

Later, Masood and four more were allowed. Masood handed over a memorandum to city superintendent of police (CSP), Nagendra Pateria and demanded registration of a criminal case against those responsible for the incident.

Masood said if a criminal case was not registered, he and his supporters would protest in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 03:01 PM IST