Hospital Fire Update: Chief Minister Chouhan holds meeting with ministers, health officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday held a meeting with ministers and senior health officials of the state over the death of the infants at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal.

Additional chief secretary (Health) Mohammed Suleman and Commissioner Bhopal Gulshan Bamra apprised the chief minister of the probe they have conducted.

Sources said that Chouhan has instructed to take stringent action against those responsible for the incident.

Though opposition Congress has claimed that 14 newborns died in the fire that broke out at SNCU ward of the hospital, the administration has confirmed only five death.

As per state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, 36 other children admitted in the ward were rescued and are safe.

Sarang also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the parents of each deceased child.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 03:26 PM IST