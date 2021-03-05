Hoshangabad is now officially Narmadapuram

BHOPAL: The state Assembly has unanimously passed a private Bill approving the change of name of Hoshangabad to Narmadapuram, on Friday. The Bill has been sent to the Government of India for approval.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that Hoshangabad division will be known as Narmadapuram and on Friday the Bill was tabled in the Assembly to approve the name change. The Bill, brought by Hoshangabad MLA Sitasaran Sharma, had the support of legislators of the region including Congress MLAs. Sharma stated that Hoshangabad city was earlier called Narmadapur after the river Narmada, however after Hosang Shah invaded the city it was named after him. Hoshang Shah had come to the city for a short time and left for Mandu, his tomb still lies in the city, said Sharma. After Shah, Bhosle and Scindia ruled the region. The other MLA Thakurdas Nagwanshi informed the House that the region was ruled by the Gond rulers. Supporting the Bill, Seoni-Malwa MLA Prem Shankar Verma said “When the name of Bombay can be changed to Mumbai, then why not the name of Hosangabad to Narmadapuram”. The Congress MLA PC Sharma supported the Bill, but raised the issue about the popularity of the name Narmadapuram, “The name of Bairagarh has been named as Sant Hirdaram Nagar, but no one not even the locals call it by that name”