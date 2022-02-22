Hoshangabad: 6-year-old girl raped in running train, accused held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 6-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped by a passenger in a running train, sources said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in a general class coach of Kashi Express between Itarsi and Harda railway stations on February 15. It came to the fore on Tuesday.

This is the second rape incident in running trains in past one fortnight in Madhya Pradesh.

According to a report published by bhaskar.com, the girl, a resident of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, was travelling to Kalyna in Mumbai along with her family members.

While the train was running between Itarsi and Harda railway station in wee hours, a youth identified Sonu Prajapati raped the girl, bhaskar.com quoting sources reported.

On hearing screaming, the girl's parents and fellow passengers woke up. The accused locked up in a toilet of the coach.

He came out of the toilet after five hours. He was bashed up by passengers and handed over to government railway police at Kasara railway station.

The family members lodged a complaint at Kalyan railway station. The case diary was later sent to Itarsi GRP for further investigation.

GRP officials said that the accused had been sent to jail after being produced in the court.

