Hoshangabad: 1.5 lakh farmers get crop insurance money

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): About 1.5 lakh farmers in the district received Rs 273 crore into their bank accounts under Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme on Saturday.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred the insurance money to the claimants whose crops were destroyed in the Kharif 2020 and Rabi 2020-21 seasons through a single click from an event organized in Betul on Saturday.

At the district headquarters, local legislator Sitasharan Sharma, Sohagpur legislator Vijay Pal Singh, Maya Naroliya and others were present apart from the farmers.

The progressive farmers were given the certificates and mini-kits of Moong and outstanding farmers were honored. Deputy director of agriculture JS Hedau gave information about insurance.

Some farmers who received the insurance money include Bhagat Singh Jat, Rajesh Thakur, Ramesh Raghuvanshi, Madan Patel, Pramod Raghuvanshi and Anurag Gaur.

Shivlata Mehto, Jagdish Patel, Pooja Self Help Group, Ganesh Prasad Gaur, Pradeep Patel, Hariom Gaur, Dulari Bai, Pawan Kumar Choure, Sairabh Yadav, Chandra Bhushan and Sushila Bai were honored as the best farmers in the district.

2.95 lakh Rajgarh farmers receive crop insurance money

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs 381.27 crore into the bank accounts of 2.95 lakh farmers in Rajgarh on Saturday under the Prime Minister Crops Insurance Scheme.

The farmers who were the claimants of the insurance of the crops destroyed in Kareef 2020 and Rabi 2020-21 received their insurance amount through a single click from an event held in Betul.

The event was broadcasted at Mangal Bhawan in the district with member of parliament Rodmal Nagar present there.

He urged the farmers to opt for organic farming instead of traditional farming and use compost and organic fertilizers instead of chemicals.

Narsinghgarh legislator Rajyavardhan Singh, Sarangpur legislator Kunvar Kothar and former legislator Raghunandan Sharma were also present and addressed the claimant farmers who had come to the event.

Some farmers that received their insurance money and symbolic cheques include Hindu Singh, Hari Singh Pawar, Draupadi Bai, Yogendra Singh and Pratap Singh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Hoshangabad: Civic body drives away 24 cattle from city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:33 PM IST