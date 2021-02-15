HOOCH tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: 4 die, 1 falls ill after consuming country liquor in Chhatarpur

Bhopal: Four persons including son and father died in Pathora village in Chattarpur district in last four days. Home minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said victims were affected by heavy drinking for several days. State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath has lashed out at government.

The SP Chhatarpur Sachin Sharma and DIG Vivek Raj have reached the village. The minister claimed that the liquor was sourced from neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh and the MP government will crackdown on those who stock liquor in the state after sourcing it from UP.

No FIR was registered by police in the matter. The minister claimed that none of the relatives of those who died in the mishap approached police with any complaint. The SP Sharma told Free Press that after death of one of the family members, the other members started consuming liquor. He denied it was spurious liquor. He added that they were consuming liquor since February 9 without having proper food. All of them had complained of vomiting, dysentery, and loss of vision though.

Hargovind (25) had above symptoms and died soon after. His father Sheetal Ahirwar also died after the last rites of his son on February 9 evening. Sheetal’s elder brother Jairam was later rushed to the hospital along with village men Lallu (75) and Girdhari (42) both of whom died during treatment. As per reports, Jairam is recuperating in the hospital.

In the last few months, deaths due to spurious liquor have surged in the state especially in Ujjain and Morena where many died after consuming locally made intoxicants.