Hooch Tragedy: Four persons die, seven cops including two inspector suspended in Bhind

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In a suspected hooch tragedy, four persons died and six persons left critically ailing in Bhind district, sources said on Tuesday. All of them had consumed ‘illicit’ liquor.

The incident took place at Indurkhi village under Raun police station of the district, sources added.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhind, Shailendra Singh Chouhan has suspended seven cops including two inspector rank officers, an senior police officer said, adding that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to conduct a probe in the accident.

According to reports, two brothers from Indurkhi village had consumed ‘spurious’ liquor, three days ago. The duo identified as Manish Jatav and Chhotu Jatav fell ill and died at hospital on same day.

On Monday, another person identified as Pappu Jatav took ‘illicit’ liquor. He complained stomach ache in the night. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Sources said that one more person from the same village died on Tuesday morning. He had also consumed the same liquor.

SP, Bhind, Shailendra Singh said that an illicit liquor manufacturing den in Kotwali police station was busted a couple of days ago. “The liquor manufactured there was supplied in Indurkhi village. The autopsy of all deceased have been carried out and samples have been sent to the laboratory. An SIT has been formed to conduct an investigation into it,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:13 PM IST