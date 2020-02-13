Honey-trap expose: I-T to quiz people on basis of SIT’s info

BHOPAL: SIT has begun to hand over the information about honey-trap case to the I-T department after the high court order.

On the basis of the information, the I-T department is going to serve notices on those concerned with the case.

All the information about the women who were involved in the case is being collected on the basis of the details of their financial dealings provided by SIT.

I-T department also sought from SIT rest of the documents confiscated from the residences of the women so that people concerned with the case can be questioned.

The documents, SIT has so far submitted to the I-T department, include the diaries found in the residences of the women.

The names of those who used to visit those women have been written in the diaries which also consist of information about financial dealings.

I-T department wants to know the amount of money used in the case.

The details of lands, residences and other properties belonging to the women are also gathered.

I-T department is trying to know whether those properties were registered in the name of others of not.

According to sources, I-T officials have already quizzed some of the people on the basis of information provided by those women, and some others would soon be called for questioning.