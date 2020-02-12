Honey Trap Case: Shweta, Arti & Abhishek charged with human trafficking

BHOPAL: Bhopal Court framed the charge of Human Trafficking on Shweta Vijay Jain, Arti Dayal, and on Abhishek Singh, here on Wednesday.
Another accuse of the Honey Trap case Shweta Swapnil Jain has not been charged. The Court had reserved the decision for Wednesday, as the discussion was held on Monday for framing the charges into the case.
Abhishek Singh was presented in the Court and the others were contacted through the video conferencing.
The Court announced the orders on the charges in the presence of the all accused. Advocate Vivek Chaudhary, counsel of Arti Dayal, said, “Police failed to establish charge of human trafficking against anyone in honey trap case. So I raised the issues before court that allegation of human trafficking is false and baseless. Police too failed to link how complainant and accused came to know each other.”
He added that the Court had framed the charges against Shweta Vijay Jain, Arti Dayal and Abhishek Singh into the case and had freed Shweta Swapnil Jain from the charges.
Earlier on the complaint of Hiralal Yadav, father of Monika Yadav, an accused in Honey trap case, Crime Investigation Department have registered an FIR under section 370, 370 (A) and 120 (B) of IPC – which pertains to human trafficking.
The complainant alleged that her daughter and many others were lured into the gang by the prime accused Aarti Dayal.
Yadav in his complaint said that a man had befriended Monica over phone, and later introduced her to Aarti Dayal, Shweta Jain and others through social media. His daughter was a meritorious student and had come to Bhopal to appear for the army recruitment test, but the gang trapped her in its net, alleged Yadav in police complaint.
On Monday seeking dismissal of human trafficking charge in the infamous honey trap case, the defence counsel argued before district and sessions court that neither the girl was minor nor police could establish any human trafficking angle in the case.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)