Honey Trap Case: Shweta, Arti & Abhishek charged with human trafficking

BHOPAL: Bhopal Court framed the charge of Human Trafficking on Shweta Vijay Jain, Arti Dayal, and on Abhishek Singh, here on Wednesday.

Another accuse of the Honey Trap case Shweta Swapnil Jain has not been charged. The Court had reserved the decision for Wednesday, as the discussion was held on Monday for framing the charges into the case.

Abhishek Singh was presented in the Court and the others were contacted through the video conferencing.

The Court announced the orders on the charges in the presence of the all accused. Advocate Vivek Chaudhary, counsel of Arti Dayal, said, “Police failed to establish charge of human trafficking against anyone in honey trap case. So I raised the issues before court that allegation of human trafficking is false and baseless. Police too failed to link how complainant and accused came to know each other.”