Honey trap case: Police failed to establish human trafficking angle, says Defence counsel

BHOPAL: Seeking dismissal of human trafficking charge in the infamous honey trap case, the defense counsel argued before district and sessions court that neither the girl was minor nor police could establish any human trafficking angle in the case.

Acting on the complaint of Hiralal Yadav, father of Monika Yadav, one of the accused in Homey trap case, the police have registered an FIR under section 370, 370 (A) and 120 (B) of IPC – which pertains to human trafficking. The complainant has alleged that her daughter and many others were lured into the gang by the prime accused Aarti Dayal.

Yadav in his complaint said that a man had befriended Monica over phone, and later introduced her to Aarti Dayal, Shweta Jain and others through social media. His daughter was a meritorious student and had come to Bhopal to appear for the army recruitment test, but the gang trapped her in its net, said yadav in police complaint.