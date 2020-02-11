Honey trap case: Police failed to establish human trafficking angle, says Defence counsel

BHOPAL: Seeking dismissal of human trafficking charge in the infamous honey trap case, the defense counsel argued before district and sessions court that neither the girl was minor nor police could establish any human trafficking angle in the case.
Acting on the complaint of Hiralal Yadav, father of Monika Yadav, one of the accused in Homey trap case, the police have registered an FIR under section 370, 370 (A) and 120 (B) of IPC – which pertains to human trafficking. The complainant has alleged that her daughter and many others were lured into the gang by the prime accused Aarti Dayal.
Yadav in his complaint said that a man had befriended Monica over phone, and later introduced her to Aarti Dayal, Shweta Jain and others through social media. His daughter was a meritorious student and had come to Bhopal to appear for the army recruitment test, but the gang trapped her in its net, said yadav in police complaint.
Advocate Vivek Chaudhary, counsel of Arti Dayal, said, “Police failed to establish charge of human trafficking against anyone in honey trap case. So I raised the issues before court that allegation of human trafficking is false and baseless. Police too failed to link how complainant and accused came to know each other.”
Earlier, Rajesh Burman, who had appeared on behalf of Sweta Vijay Jain and Abhishek, told court that “it was wrong to consider Monika a minor as she was pursing graduation.
The allegations of Monika’s father that she was minor and lured into the illegal business on pretext of better job, does not stand, argued the Burman before the court.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)