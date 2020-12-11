Home Minister Narottam Mishra meets Indira Bhaduri, seeks support to oust Mamata government

BHOPAL: Home Minister Narottam Mishra has begun to gather support of Bengalis for ouster of the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee. For this reason, Mishra visited the house of Indira Bhaduri, mother-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan, on Friday.

Mishra spoke to her about the arbitrary style of working of the Mamata-led government. He sought Bhaduri’s support against the present West Bengal government. He sought her support for the BJP in the name of nationalism.

Mishra said he should seek the support of the intellectuals of West Bengal to oust the Mamata-led government.

In a video-conference, Mishra said Mamata had destroyed West Bengal, which pains him. West Bengal has always been a traditional state and played a crucial role in the freedom struggle, he said, adding that Mamata has begun to ruin the culture and spiritualism of the state.

The time has come to say goodbye to the Mamata-led government, he said.