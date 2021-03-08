Home minister Narottam Mishra, Congress MLA Jitu Patwari lock horns over entry gates to Madhya Pradesh Assembly

BHOPAL: Congress legislators and home minister Narottam Mishra, on Monday, locked horns over the entry of ministers and MLAs into the House through two different gates. That led to the adjournment of the House for 10 minutes. The debate ended as Leader of the Opposition Kamal Nath intervened personally in the matter.

Congress legislator Jitu Patwari raised the issue during Zero Hour. He said the legislators’ and ministers’ entry into the House through two different gates was an insult to the MLAs. Legislator Govind Singh and Sajjan Singh Verma supported Patwari.

The issue raised by legislators angered Mishra, who said the matter was related to the Speaker’s prerogative. As the debate reached its peak, Mishra said the BJP had toppled the Congress government.

Reacting to the statement, Nath said the issue was related to the ‘honour of the House’. “If we don’t respect each other, who will?” Nath said.

That ended the fierce debate.