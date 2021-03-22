Home Guard goes missing from JP Hospital Covid ward in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Home Guard Pushparaj Singh Gautam, 42, who was admitted to the Covid ward of JP Hospital, went missing from the ward on Monday. His family reported the matter to the Habibganj police, which has launched a probe into the matter on the basis of CCTV footage at JP Hospital.

Narendra Singh Gautam, father of Pushparaj Singh, said, “In February, Pushparaj Singh was administered the first dose of the vaccine while second dose was administered on March 17. On March 19, he fainted while doing puja after having a bath. He was rushed to JP Hospital, where he was immediately admitted to the Covid ward. And today, we spoke to him at 6.00 in the morning. But, by 9 o’clock, he had disappeared from the ward. We rushed to the hospital after he stopped receiving calls. When my son can’t even walk after removing the oxygen tube, how can he run away? We’ve reported the matter to the Habibganj police.”

SHO, Habibganj, Rakesh Shrivastava said, “We’ve registered a case and, on the basis of the CCTV footage, we’ll try to trace him. We’ve started a probe into how he managed to flee from the corona ward. His test report has not been received yet.”