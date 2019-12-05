Hold your executive meetings at Mantralaya, not Vallabh Bhawan: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Cong

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has fulminated against the Congress for holding a meeting of the heads of civic bodies of the party at Mantralaya on Wednesday.

Chouhan said on Thursday that the meeting should have been held either at the Congress office or at the residence of the Chief Minister.

If this is the situation, the Congress should organise a meeting of its executives at Mantralaya, he said.

Chouhan also dressed down the government for its failure to supply urea to farmers and said the Chief Minister Kamal Nath should review the reasons behind the shortage of fertilizer at a meeting of the party.

He said the BJP government had brought urea in advance to supply it to farmers. The Congress has reneged on its promise to waive farmers’ loans and to pay bonus on their produce, Chouhan said, adding that the shortage of urea has broken the back of the farmers.

Chouhan said he would court arrest at Sagar on Friday in protest against the government’s failure to supply urea.

Congress’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said Chouhan vociferously raises every issue, but remains silent on the Centre’s step-motherly treatment to the state. Saluja said should stage a sit-in against the Central Government.