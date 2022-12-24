Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: MP’s Olympian midfielder returns to Indian squad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s star midfielder hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad has been selected for Indian squad for FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023.

Along with Vivek Sagar, midfielder Olympian Nilakanta Sharma is also part of the Indian contingent. Sharma received training at Madhya Pradesh State Hockey Academy from 2011 to 2015. Both Vivek Sagar and Nilakanta Sharma were part of Indian team in Tokyo 2020. India team had won a bronze after a medal drought of 41 long years.

Hockey India, on Friday, announced an 18-member Indian team for FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, which will be held in Odisha from January 23 - 29.

Spotted by Major Dhyan Chand's son

Earlier, while talking to Free Press, Sagar had said that Major Dhyan Chand's son and Olympian Ashok Kumar had spotted him at a tournament in 2013. Vivek Sagar is the second-youngest player ever to make India's debut at the four-nation invitational tournament in New Zealand. At 22, Vivek has been part of many international tournaments and played a significant role in India’s victory there.