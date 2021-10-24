Hockey: Madhya Pradesh dribblers storm into semis undefeated with Sainik’s hat-trick

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy stormed into the semi-finals of Junior Men’s Inter-Academy National Championship in the knock-off match held on Sunday. The team has remained undefeated so far.

Himanshu Sanik’s hat-trick led the host team to victory against the Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur by a dominating 5-1, though the first two quarters of the match witnessed failed attempts from both the teams. In the third quarter of the match, Shreyas Dhupe of MP Hockey Academy scored a field goal to give the team a 1-0 lead.

Two minutes to the first goal of the match from the hosts, Pardeep from Naval Tata scored a field goal and levelled the score 1-1. In the 40th minute, MP’s Rajat scored another goal giving them a lead 2-1.

Then came Sainik who amazed the spectators with two consecutive goals at the 43rd and 44th minute, hitting Naval Tata's goalkeeper. He ensured the team’s victory in the beginning of the last quarter. MP will face Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy in the semifinal.

Punjab team scripted a thrilling 4-3 win in the shootout against SAI-Academy (Kolkata) in the first qualifier following a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the regulation time.

In the second qualifier, Raja Karan Hockey Academy registered a clinical 7-1 win against Salute Hockey Academy to book their place in the semifinals.

Lovepreet Singh scored a hat-trick, while Shubham bagged a brace. Sumit scored the only goal for Salute Hockey Academy in the 40th minute.

In the third quarterfinal, Namdhari XI held their nerves to register a thrilling 5-4 win in a topsy-turvy shootout against SGPC Hockey Academy following a dramatic 4-4 draw in the regulation time.

Semi-finals on Tuesday:

1. Raja Karan Hockey Academy Vs Namdhari XI: 8 am

2. Round Glass Punjab Vs MP Hockey Academy: 3 pm

