 Hockey Madhya Pradesh Crowned Champions Of The 13th India Junior Men National Championship
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHockey Madhya Pradesh Crowned Champions Of The 13th India Junior Men National Championship

Hockey Madhya Pradesh Crowned Champions Of The 13th India Junior Men National Championship

Hockey Haryana defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha to finish third in the competition.

ANIUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hockey Madhya Pradesh won the 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023 after defeating Hockey Chandigarh in the final at the iconic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha to finish third in the competition.

Madhya Pradesh Defeated Chandigarh

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Chandigarh 4-2 in the final. The goalscorers for Hockey Madhya Pradesh were Shreyas Dhupe (17', 46'), Mohd Konain Dad (25'), and Ali Ahmad (52'). Meanwhile, Sumit (9') and Surinder Singh (31') scored for Hockey Chandigarh.

Read Also
Bhopal: DPI premises turn into dharma site as a number of recruited teachers are protesting seeking...
article-image

Haryana Defeated The Hockey Association Of Odisha

Hockey Haryana defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha 3-1 in the 3rd/4th place match. Shubham (4'), Captain Rohit (28'), and Prikshit Panchal (51') all scored to put Hockey Haryana in command. Meanwhile, the Hockey Association of Odisha's lone goal came from Akash Soreng (53').

Madhya Pradesh Defeated Hockey Association Of Odisha

In the second Semi-Final, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Association of Odisha 4-4 (SO 12-11). Mohammad Zaid Khan (14'), Ali Ahmad (17'), Mohit Karma (29') and Zameer Mohammad (39') scored one goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. In reply, Deepak Minz (24'), Akash Soreng (31'), Anmol Ekka (39') and Pratap Toppo (54') scored one goal each to tie the game at 4-4 at the end of regulation time.

Read Also
Bhopal: Green Horns Set Eyes On Berth In Paris '24
article-image

In the shootout, both teams showed tenacity, scoring a total of twenty-three goals. Hockey Madhya Pradesh scored a total of twelve goals in the shootout. Sundram Singh Rajawat and Shreyas Dhupe each scored thrice in the shootout, while Love Kumar Kanojiya, Captain Ankit Pal, and Mohammad Zaid Khan scored twice. Hockey Madhya Pradesh goalie Amaan Khan was the match's hero for his team, as he constrained Hockey Odisha of Association by saving a crucial goal by Jasman Munda to help his team finish on a high note.

Read Also
Bhopal: Only Students Of Big Cities To Get E-Scooties Because Of Shortage
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Hockey Madhya Pradesh Crowned Champions Of The 13th India Junior Men National Championship

Hockey Madhya Pradesh Crowned Champions Of The 13th India Junior Men National Championship

PM Modi Will Return To Power With Huge Majority In 2024: MP CM Chouhan Ahead Of Opposition Meet

PM Modi Will Return To Power With Huge Majority In 2024: MP CM Chouhan Ahead Of Opposition Meet

Madhya Pradesh: Cows Taken To Dairy Outside City In Procession

Madhya Pradesh: Cows Taken To Dairy Outside City In Procession

Bhopal: Regional, National And Int’l Projects To Come Up In State

Bhopal: Regional, National And Int’l Projects To Come Up In State

Bhopal: 27 SAS Officers Get IAS Cadre, DOPT Issues Notification

Bhopal: 27 SAS Officers Get IAS Cadre, DOPT Issues Notification