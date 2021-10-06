Hockey in Bhopal: VRH versus HIM Academy becomes highlight of the day with intense 3-2 win by former

Bhopal: Naval Tata Hockey Academy from Jamshedpur, Namdhari XI, Cheema Hockey Academy, Vedipatti Raja Hockey Academy and Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Acadmey Ludhiana won their league matches on the third day (Wednesday) of Hockey India Sub-Junior Men’s National Championship being held in the state capital.

HIM Academy from Haryana was defeated in the fourth league match of the day where Vedipatti Raja Hockey Academy won by 3-2. The VRH Academy scored 2-1 in the first quarter. The HIM academy equaled the scores with a response goal in the second quarter.

The match became rather intense after third quarter passed without any goal. VRH Academy took away the match by one last goal in the fourth quarter.

Naval Tata Academy defeated Berar Hockey Academy by 23-0 in the first match of the day. Topano and Shivam from Naval Tata Academy scored 5 goals each. Captain Roshan Ekka, Tushar Parmar and Ujjwal Pal scored 3 goals each.

Namdhari XI defeated Bhai Behalo Academy by 15-1 during the second match of the day. Namdhari XI scored 10 goals in first three quarters and the rest five in the fourth quarter. The opposing team could score only one, that too in the last quarter.

Cheema Academy defeated Mumbai School Sports Association by 11-4 in the third league match of the day. Sehbaz scored three goals for Cheema and captain Arshdeep Singh scored two goals. The fifth match was played between Citizen Hockey XI and Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy. The latter defeated the former by 6-0.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 09:10 PM IST