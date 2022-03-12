Hockey back with bang: Sports department relaunches Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup Tourney

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The department of sports on Friday announced the relaunch of the oldest hockey tournament in the India, Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup Hockey Tournament. The tournament was first launched as Obaidullah Khan Gold Cup in 1931 and was last played in 2016.

The tournament will kick start from March 21 and will conclude on March 27 this month at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Tulsi Nagar area of Bhopal.

The department of sports has started preparations for the tournament that will host 12 teams of hockey players from across the nation.

Indian Oil, Indian Railways, Punjab and Sind Bank, Army XI, MP Hockey Academy, CNG, GST and Central Excise Chennai, Punjab Police, Indian Navy, Army Green, Central Secretariat and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Association will take part in the tournament.

The department of sports will take care of food, lodging and conveyance of the players participating in the tournament and their team officials.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:00 AM IST