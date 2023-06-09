HM Flays Owaisi For Dubbing Action Against Damoh School Wrong

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra flayed AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi who questioning government action against Damoh’s Ganga Jamna School and termed it wrong.

Owaisi engaged in a long debate on the Damoh school case but remained silent on the sensational murder case of Sakshi and Sharddha and this is called the jihadi mentality’, said the home minister here while speaking to media persons on Friday.

Owaisi while addressing reporters had condemned the action of Madhya Pradesh's government against Ganga Jamna school. The MP had said the collector and SP of Damoh also found during the investigation that the school was not forcing anyone to wear 'hijab'. "But such is their hatred towards Muslims and hijab that the district BJP president threw ink on the district education officer because he stated the truth in his report," Owaisi had alleged.

The home minister said Damoh SP has been directed to investigate the case from all angles. The foreign tours of the school office bearers will be also probed and their passport will be checked, said Mishra. The minister reiterated that the vicious cycle of religious conversion will be strongly dealt with.

Notably, Ganga Jamna school is facing a probe over allegations that female students were being forced to wear headscarf. Even two to three teachers of the school have converted from Hinduism to Islam. Apprehensive of terror funding links, , the BJP State president VD Sharma has sought probe against school from this angle as well.