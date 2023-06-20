Tragic Hit & Run In MP: 8-Year-Old Dies, His Family Critical After Speeding Car Rams Their Activa Waiting At Roadside in Gwalior; Visuals Surface

CCTV Footage

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year old child died while his parents and his younger brother sustained severe injuries after a speeding car rammed their Activa late night in Gwalior.

The Activa, carrying four persons-- a couple and their two sons (aged 8 & 5)-- was patiently waiting on the roadside to take a turn. Suddenly a speeding car came swinging from behind and rammed into them.

The Activa rider, Vikram Singh, was with his wife Poonam and their two sons, Atharv (8) and Ved (5). They suffered severe injuries in the accident and were found lying on the road in critical condition.

Passersby immediately informed the police. Police arrived at the scene promptly. The injured family was rushed to the hospital, where they were admitted for treatment, and an investigation was initiated.

Around 11:00 PM, near the Dharmvir Petrol Pump, the Activa was stopped by the roadside. As they halted their scooter, a fast-approaching car from behind crashed into them, dragging them along.

Singh's elder son, Atharv was fighting for his life in the ICU. However, tragically, he succumbed to his injuries this morning.

The police have sent his body for post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

The police are actively searching for the culprits involved in this hit and run case and have started the investigation based on the CCTV footage obtained.

