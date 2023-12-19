Hit & Run: Head Constable Crushed To Death

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a hit and run case, a Home Guard head constable, who was returning from duty was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle on Monday evening, said police. TT Nagar police said the head constable Shrikant Mishra, 58, was walking down his home situated in Bhim Nagar when an unidentified vehicle hit him near JP hospital square and fled away.

The passersby rushed the cop to the hospital. The doctors referred the critically injured cop to Hamidia hospital, said the police. The family members later shifted him to a private hospital, where he died during the course of treatment around midnight. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites on Tuesday. The police during scanning of the CCTV footage have come across an unclear image of a two-wheeler on which more than three people are riding. Further investigations are underway. .

Boy consumes bathroom acid over petty issue, dies

An 18-year old boy consumed bathroom acid after his elder brother scolded him died during course of treatment on late Monday evening. Police station incharge Rasbihari Sharma said boy Laxmi Ahirwar, resident of Jaat-Khedi, used to waste his time in unproductive work. The family members would often ask him to go for work but he didn’t listen.

Following arguments with his elder brother, the victim in a fit of rage, drank bathroom acid. The family members took him to the nearby hospital from where he was referred to Hamidia Hospital where he died during course of treatment on Tuesday. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. The police have registered the case and started investigation.