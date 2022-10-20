e-Paper Get App
Hit and run case: 19-year-old girl succumbs to injuries in Bhopal

The 19-year-old girl was hit by a motorcyclist near Mazar situated near the police petrol pump area in Jahangirabad on Wednesday evening

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In a hit and run case, a 19-year-old girl was hit by a motorcyclist near Mazar situated near the police petrol pump area in Jahangirabad, said police on Thursday. The girl, a labourer, was returning home after her long-day work at a construction site on Wednesday evening when she was hit by a motorcyclist. The girl died while undergoing treatment at hospital on Thursday. Police station in-charge Virendra Singh Chauhan said the deceased has been identified as Swati Dhurve, native of Shahpur of district Dindori.

On Wednesday at around 7.30 the girl after completing the work was heading home when an unidentified motorcyclist hit her on the road. The motorcyclist left the girl bleeding on the road and fled from the spot.

The passersby called the police and the girl was then taken to Hamidia hospital. She died during the course of treatment on Thursday.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified motorcyclist and started investigations. The police also started checking the CCTV cameras footage to identify the accused.

