Hirdaram Nagar: Vidyasagar Public School admission begins, session from April

Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Vidyasagar Public School, run by Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational Society, has started admission process for the next session, official sources said on Friday.

Principal of the school, Harsha Chandwani, said that as the intensity of the coronavirus has reduced and the children found to be having strong immunity the management decided to restart the institution and the admission process.

Therefore, the pre-primary school for the academic year 2022-23 will be reopened from April.

Chandwani said that the children taking admission to the school would get various facilities this year.

The one-time admission fee is one fourth as compared to other good schools in Bhopal, besides the tuition fee is nominal, she said.

After completing KG-2, the students take admission to Navnidh Hasomal Lakhani and Mithi Gobindram Public School in class-1, she said.

It is not necessary for the guardians to pay the admission fee, as Shaheed Hemu Kalasni Society runs both the schools.

The children are imparted education through phonetics that they may learn proper accent of any language and improve their writing skill, she said, adding that seats are limited.

Although the fees will be taken from April when the next session starts, the online classes for the children will begin as soon as a child gets admission, she added.

She further said that application for admission can be sent through the website www.vpsbhopal.com.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:00 PM IST