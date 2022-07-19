Hirdaram Nagar: Session on benefits of aarti in Navnidh Vidyalaya

Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): An awareness session was organised for students of class one and their parents in the auditorium of Navnidh Vidyalaya under the guidance of Siddha Bhau on Monday in which students were made aware of the importance of devotion.

Siddha Bhau said “Today in this world, rich and poor, all are unhappy and dissatisfied.”

He also cited the teachings of Gautam Buddha saying, “Every person made a measure of happiness for himself, and until his wishes are fulfilled, he remains unhappy”. He asked everyone to follow the teachings.

In the end, the necessary materials for performing aarti to the girl students were distributed as gifts.

Secretary of the institution AC Sadhwani, while addressing the parents and girls said, “The time of Bhauji is valuable. Still, he manages to take out time for educating the girls of our society”. The coordinator of the event Rita Ahuja explained the benefits of praying and asked the girls to pray on a regular basis.