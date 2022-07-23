Hirdaram Nagar: Class 10 CBSE exam; students of Mithi Gobindram Public School, Navnidh School achieve 100% success

Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Mithi Gobindram Public School and Navnidh Hassomal Lakhani Public school achieved cent per cent success in class 10 examinations conducted by CBSE, results of which were declared on Friday, as per schools.

As many as 123 students from Mithi Govindram Public School took exams while 127 students of Navnidh School appeared for exams.

Sameer Satani obtained 93.6% marks to top the merit list of Mithi Gobindram Public School. Krish Tolani and Vikas Shamnani jointly shared second position with 93% marks while Ayushman Parihar got 92.8% marks to get the third position in the same school.

In Navnidh school, Gauri Menaria obtained 98.2% marks to top the merit chart followed by Aryanshi with 97.4% and Paridhi Ramtani with 96.6% marks to get second and third positions respectively.

