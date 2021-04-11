Hinotakalan in Hata block of Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh: This village in poll-bound Damoh imposes self-declared lockdown

BHOPAL: The state government has imposed restrictions in all the districts across the state, barring election-bound Damoh district. Amid the election buzz, a village in this district has imposed a self-declared lockdown after 25 people recently tested corona-positive.

A village, named Hinotakalan, in Hata block of Damoh district, has restricted the entry of people from outside the village. They have closed all the shops and people from the village have decided to remain indoors unless they face an emergency.

The collector of Damoh has not issued curfew orders in the district, while the state government has ordered several restrictive orders, such as imposing Section 144 and lockdowns on Saturdays and Sundays, besides extending the lockdown in several other places. But Damoh remains unaffected by all the steps taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus as it goes to the polls on April 17.