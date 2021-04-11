Hinotakalan in Hata block of Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh: This village in poll-bound Damoh imposes self-declared lockdown

BHOPAL: The state government has imposed restrictions in all the districts across the state, barring election-bound Damoh district. Amid the election buzz, a village in this district has imposed a self-declared lockdown after 25 people recently tested corona-positive.
A village, named Hinotakalan, in Hata block of Damoh district, has restricted the entry of people from outside the village. They have closed all the shops and people from the village have decided to remain indoors unless they face an emergency.
The collector of Damoh has not issued curfew orders in the district, while the state government has ordered several restrictive orders, such as imposing Section 144 and lockdowns on Saturdays and Sundays, besides extending the lockdown in several other places. But Damoh remains unaffected by all the steps taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus as it goes to the polls on April 17.
Located on the Panna road, this step was taken after 25 people were found corona-positive. They are now being treated in the district hospital. Locals say that three people have lost their lives in the past one week. Considering the number of patients found in the village and number of deaths in this village, the people have decided to stay indoors and shut their business establishments. The lockdown that started on Saturday will remain in force till Monday morning.
This village has a population of about 4,000 with more than 700 households.
Damoh district had more than 221 active cases according to the government medical bulletin. Till date, more than 3,300 people have tested corona-positive in the district and 94 have lost their lives to the coronavirus. These are government figures and locals say that the actual figures of corona-positive patients and deaths are far more.
Taking a cue from Hinotakalan, some other villages—such as Pipariya Kirau, Majhguwan Aman and Itwa Chakka—have also restricted the entry of outsiders into their hamlets.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)