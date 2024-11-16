Hilarious! 'Ap Mat Karo Kam,' BJP Leader Spotted Touching Bhopal Municipal Safai Daroga's Feet, Sarcastic Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing BJP district secretary touching the feet of Safai Daroga of Bhopal Municipal Corporation has gone viral on social media.

BJP district secretary Raj Kumar Vishwakarma Raj Kumar Vishwakarma was spotted touching the feet of the Safai Daroga of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in ward no-48, in a sarcastic gesture, urging his attention towards public sanitation complaints. He accused BMC Daroga of not lending an ear to public complaints regarding garbage disposal and cleanliness.

"Mat kiya karo kam (Don't work)," the BJP leader can be heard taunting the Safai Daroga in the viral video. "Ye dikhawa mat karo (Don't show off), the BMC official snapped.

WATCH the video here:

The BJP leader then approached Mayor Malti Rai, who assured him, but even after that, BMC field sanitation workers did not turn up for sanitation.

The viral clip shows BJP district secretary Raj Kumar Vishwakarma bending down and touching the feet of Safai Daroga of BMC. The embarrassed BMC official can be seen stopping him.

Speaking to Free Press, BJP leader Raj Kumar Vishwakarma said, "BMC is in a highly pathetic condition. Being secretary of BJP, people approach me with complaints about sanitation. When I realised that complaints are well justified, I told BMC Daroga, but he did not take it seriously. I approached Mayor Malti Rai, and though she assured me of action, I can't see any changes on the ground.

"This forced me to hold him accountable in public," he said.