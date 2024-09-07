Higher Education Compromised: How Will Madhya Pradesh Shine Without Adequate Teachers; Colleges Face Shortage Of Manpower & Teaching Staff

School and colleges do not have adequate teachers in MP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The higher education department is facing shortage of manpower and teachers in colleges. According to norms, there should be one teacher for every 30 students.

However, there are only 12,000 teachers in colleges in the state and this figure also includes guest teachers. An officer on special duty in higher education said recruitment of teachers was not done regularly, which created vacuum though the number of students in colleges increases every year.

In last 32 years, recruitment of full time teachers was done twice. The first full-fledged recruitment was done in 1992. Later, backlog posts were filled in 2005 and 2008.

The last overall recruitment for teachers was done in 2017. In 1992, 3,000 teachers were recruited and in 2017, 3,500 teachers were appointed. Since 2017, there has been no recruitment of regular teachers. At present, there are 12,000 sanctioned posts of teachers in colleges and all are filled.

Of them, there are 7,500 are regular and rest are guest teachers. On the contrary, number of students is in lakhs. This has affected quality of education. According to sources, 571 colleges are facing shortage of manpower in the state.

There is shortage of clerical staff too. Said MLB College principal Rajesh Agrawal, “Keeping in view the rise in numbers of students in colleges across the state, government should increase teachers’ posts.”