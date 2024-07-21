High-Profile MLA Makhanlal Jatav Murder Case 2009: All Accused, Including Ex-Min Lal Singh Arya, Acquitted Due To Lack Of Evidence |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development, the Bhind court has acquitted all the accused of the high-profile murder case of MLA Makhanlal Jatav which occurred in 2009. The court’s verdict was delivered 15 years after the incident on Sunday.



The names of all acquitted accused include BJP's National President of Ajaks Morcha and former Minister Lal Singh Arya. It is also said that the court has acquitted all the accused due to a lack of evidence.

Murdered in 2009

According to the previous reports, MLA Makhanlal Jatav from the Gohad region was shot to death in 2009 while he was returning from a political event. The incident was registered as a murder case at the Andori police station.

In the incident, the police named Tej Narayan Shukla as the main accused. Other accused included former Minister Lal Singh Arya, Shera alias Sher Singh, Mewaram Sharma, Sethi Kaurav, Gandharva Kaurav, Kedar Singh, and Ram Roop Singh.

The Andori police had charged all the accused with murder, illegal possession of weapons, and under the SC/ST Act. The special court in Bhind was hearing the case. Both the prosecution and defence presented their arguments. After reviewing the case, the court concluded that there was insufficient evidence to convict the accused, resulting in their acquittal.