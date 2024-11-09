 High-Powered Committee Set Up For Developed Madhya Pradesh 2047
Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will be the chairman of the committee.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 12:48 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Friday set up a high-level committee for developed MP 2047 and Vision document of 2028. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will be the chairman of the committee.

Additional chief secretary, principal secretary, secretaries of (general administration) Urban Development and Housing, higher education, finance and statistics, tourism, finance, industrial policy and investment encouragement, public health and medical education, farmers’ welfare and agriculture departments will be the members of the committee.

Chief executive officer, MP State Niti Ayog Committee will be the member secretary. A high-powered committed prepared the ‘Developed Madhya Pradesh @2047 Vision Document. The purpose is to finalise the forms of targets and action points by 2028. The committee will also coordinate with the working groups and the departments associated with them.

Apart from that, the committee will interact with the members and review the outputs. The committee will also review the progress of work of the agencies selected by the administration.

8 groups set up for developed MP

Eight groups have been set up for Developed MP. Principal Secretaries Sanjay Shukla is the coordinator of the industries group and Raghvendra Singh is its co-coordinator. Additional Chief Secretaries (ACSs) Mohammed Suleman and Ashok Barnwal will be the coordinator and co-coordinator, respectively of the agriculture group.

Similarly, ACS Sanjay Dubey will be the coordinator of services group, and Principal Secretary Shivshekhar Shukla its co-coordinator. ACS Neeraj Mandloi is the coordinator of infrastructure and Urban Development group and ACS KC Gupta its co-coordinator. Principal Secretary Anupam Rajan will be the coordinator of education group and secretary Raghuraj MR will be its co-oordinator.

PS Sandeep Yadav will be the coordinator of health group and secretary P Narhari its co-coordinator. Likewise, ACS SN Mishra is the coordinator of good governance group and Rashmi Arun Shami its co-coordinator. PS Manish Rastogi will be the coordinator of finance group and PS Amit Rathore its co-coordinator.

