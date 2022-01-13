e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:19 PM IST

High on festive spirit, Bhopalites throw Corona cautions to wind

A surge in corona cases in the state capital to more than 800 on Thursday did not bring any difference to the spirit of Makar Sankranti in Bhopalites as they gathered in the markets to buy festival essentials, flouting norms.
Staff Reporter
People flock to markets for Sankranti shopping in Bhopal on Thursday |

BHOPAL: A surge in corona cases in the state capital to more than 800 on Thursday did not bring any difference to the spirit of Makar Sankranti in Bhopalites as they gathered in the markets to buy festival essentials, flouting norms.

The market was dolled up with a wide range of kites and sweets made up of jaggery and sesame seeds. The colour yellow was most in demand in terms of clothing, said the shopkeepers.

A kite-seller, Manohar, said, “People are flocking up to buy special and unique kites. People with all kinds of taste come to shop and demand extremely unique kites according to it. Some come asking for extremely traditional kites, like with folk paintings, while others seek celebrity kites or designer kites.”

“I have sold over 300 kites in the past week,” he added.

A vendor selling jaggery Gajak, Rohini, said, “Everybody knows about the situation of corona in the city. But people still are coming out to shop for the festival. We as the shopkeepers consider any festival to be the time to earn as much as we can.”

“Also with corona, we never know when the government will impose a lockdown. We need to have money saved so that we may not have to suffer like we did the last time,” she added.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:19 PM IST
