 High Court Bans Temple Construction In Police Stations Of Madhya Pradesh; Notice To CS, DGP, Collector & SP, 4 Police Stations SHOs Of Jabalpur
The division bench of Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kaith has issued notices to Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, DGP Sudhir Saxena, Collector and Superintendent of Police of Jabalpur and sought their response.

Monday, November 04, 2024
Representative Image | The Judicial learning centre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh: High Court principal bench of Jabalpur, on Monday, while hearing a petition, has banned the construction of temples in police stations. It has asked the state government, &#39;How are temples being built on government land.

Notices have also been given to the Home Department and Urban Administration Department. Notices have also been issued to Station House officers(SHOs) of four police stations of Jabalpur—Civil Lines, Vijay Nagar, Madan Mahal and Lord Ganj.

Petitioner demanded immediate removal of temples

The High Court heard the petition of OP Yadav of Jabalpur. Petitioner has demanded immediate removal of temples and action against Police station SHOs under their civil service rules The next date has been given as November 19.

Petitioner lawyer Satish Verma said, “The station in-charge is getting religious places constructed in police stations. This is a violation of the Supreme Court order. 20 years ago in 2003, the Supreme Court had also given orders in this regard that religious places should not be constructed in public places, especially offices, public roads.”

