Hemkunwar Raisingh Mewada takes over as president of Ashta municipality

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): The newly-elected officials of the Ashta municipality assumed their respective charges in a ceremony organised in the municipality office on Thursday. The ceremony began with several rituals after which the President of the municipality as well as other officials addressed the people present on the occasion and put forth their respective objectives.

All the newly-elected municipality officials were garlanded by the Chief Municipal Officer NK Paarsania on the occasion. Post this, MLA Raghunath Singh Malviya expressed his elation over BJP’s dominance in the Ashta municipal elections for the first time. He also stated that a new municipal office building will also be constructed in the district. Several other dignitaries also addressed the ceremony during this.

Following this, the newly elected municipal President Hemkunwar Raisingh Mewada expressed his gratitude to all the people present on the occasion and pledged to work tirelessly for the overall development of the district. He also issued instructions to the rest of the municipality officials to ensure the convenience of the general public of the district. Various councillors such as Dr Saleem, Kamlesh Jain, Rashida Hussain as well as the general public were present in thick numbers.