Helpless MP Cops: Ex-Minister Says He’ll Enter Police Station, Beat Them Up

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The helplessness of the state police came to light after an incident in Jabalpur on Friday. A video, in which a former minister of the BJP was seen threatening a police officer, went viral on Saturday.

Former minister Anchal Sonkar was heard telling city superintendent of police (CSP) Rajesh Rathore that he would come to the police station and beat up CSP there. CSP stood before the former minister bowing down his head and said he would improve the situation. All the policemen kept mum listening to the threats of Sonkar.

A man identified as Rakesh Gotiya was shot dead in Dhamapur police station area. Protesting against the incident, Sonkar reached the police station with his supporters. Sonkar threatened the CSP. “Whenever there is any problem, you (CSP) say you will act. You will act only when I die,” Sonkar said. “Whenever I call you up, your reply is I’ll see. You never take my calls. This is not the way,” Sonkar said.

Afterwards, he told media persons that the criminals had become fearless and they were working under the police protection, Sonkar said, adding that when he was an MLA everything was under control, and everything went out of order afterwards.

After the former minister’s video went viral, the Congress became aggressive. Congress MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria demanded SP to take action in connection with the incident. Gnanghoria said the video would break the morale of the policemen.

If the BJP leaders behave with the police officers in this way, the condition of the common man can be easily imagined, he said. Both Ghanghoria and Sonkar contested election against each other from the Jabalpur east assembly constituency. Sonkar defeated Ghanghoria in the election. Both of them are accusing each other of encouraging criminal activities.