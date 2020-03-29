Helping Hand: Gurunanak Mandal distributes food packets during coronavirus lockdown

In view of lockdown enforced in the wake of Covid-19, Gurunanak Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) distributed food among 400 needy people at Sindhi Community Hall on Saturday, under the leadership of former Mayor of Bhopal Alok Sharma, at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The group also distributed food among people who are living under poverty line at various places in the city.

Divisional President of the Mandal Rakesh Kukreja said that every citizen of the country is fighting a decisive battle against the corona pandemic.

?Amid this crucial time, we have decided to distribute food to the poor people daily from Saturday to April 10.? Ravi Bajaj, Vishnu Rajput, Devendra, Abhishek prepared the food packets and distributed them in service settlements with the cooperation of Bhopal administration.