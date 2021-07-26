Heavy rains drench many districts, canopy of clouds cover state capital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It rained drip, drip and drip. It all began from Friday evening and continued throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Till Monday morning, the state capital and its surrounding areas received16.9mm rainfall.

As a result of heavy rainfall in the past 48 hours, the state’s quota of rain shot up by 0.9%.

The state has, so far, recorded 379.1mm rainfall; whereas the normal rainfall between June and July is 378.2mm. Thus, the surplus rainfall has been 0.9%.

As far as rainfall in the state capital goes, it has recorded 11% above normal rainfall.

Bhopal normally receives 445.5mm rainfall between Mid-June and July-end. Yet it has, so far, recorded 400.9mm.

Indore has received 15% below rainfall. Although its normal rainfall is 330.5mm, it has, so far, recorded 282.4mm.

For the residents, it was a wet Monday. A canopy of clouds gathered over the city firmaments.

As it was continuously raining, potholed roads in the city were filled with water.

Many people clad in raincoats were also wet. The four-wheelers spattered stagnant rainwater on pedestrians.

The rain stopped at noon for a while. The sky looked little clear. But, just at the noon began to pass into afternoon the clouds again began to darken the sky.

Because of accumulation of water on roads, there was a heavy traffic gridlock on Chetak Bridge from 10am to 11am.

Rainwater entered many houses in low-lying areas.

Weather man says the sky will be clear within 48 hours. Rainfall will again begin from Wednesday.

The farmers were worried as it did not rain for two weeks. Now, they are all smiles.

District-wise rainfall

Singrauli recorded 63% above normal rainfall as it recorded 538.3mm rainfall. Its normal rainfall is 330.7mm. Morena recorded 61% below normal. It recorded 94.6mm rainfall, but its normal rainfall is 239.7rainfall.

Deficit rainfall

The districts which have received deficit rainfall are: Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Khargone, Indore, Hoshangabad, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Dhar, Datia, Burhanpur, Bhind, Barwani, Ashok Nagar, Tikamgarh, Seoni, Satna, Rewa, Panna, Jabalpur, Damoh, Chhattarpur, Balaghat and Anuppur.