Health tips in the time of Corona through social media

BHOPAL: As the gyms and fitness centres in the city are closed because of corona virus, the gym owners are providing health tips to fitness freaks through social media.

Corona scare has forced the government to close fitness centres, educational institutions, theatres, marriage gardens, temples, museums and historical monuments across the state till March 31.

Accordingly, the directors of fitness centres have made workout plans in a 21-minute video for their members and non-members, that they may practise it with their family members under one roof.

After that, they have put it on social media, mainly for Whatsapp group.

This 21-minute video consists of light exercises like squat 30, forearm plank (1 min), Push-up (20min), mountain climber (50min), v-plank (I min), squat jump (30 min) and shoulder plank (one minute).

They are also providing online data for fitness and suggesting home training.

Some of the fitness centres are sharing their daily routine and diet chart with their members.

Owner of Crossfit Satish Kumar, “We have a new workout plan. Such workouts can be practised at home. According to this plan, our trainer goes live on social media from 8am to 9pm daily. It is not only for Crossfit members, but for those who want to be fit forever. These 21-minute videos have seven exercises in three rounds.”

He further said, “We have some fitness challenges for the people of all age groups to deal with the corona scare. We want to give a message that they can do these exercises with their family members without going to gyms and without using any equipment.”

“We have started it from Wednesday. And, we are getting response. We will share the video with those who are on our Whatsapp groups, Facebook and Instagarm pages. We are planning to launch our websites for this,” Satish said.