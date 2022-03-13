Heads to roll: Kamal Nath begins membership drive review, several office bearers on hit list

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Kamal Nath has begun reviewing results of the tasks he had assigned to party office bearers, specially the membership drive.

'PCC chief Nathís highest priority, at present, is membership drive. He had asked all the district chiefs to submit the report. He has gone through the report and now will interact with them along with the report and also about progress of Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan,' a senior party functionary stated.

Sources said that Nath was not happy with the working of district presidents and could take action against them if answers were not satisfactory. Reports submitted by over two dozen district chiefs were not found up to the mark and they have been summoned by Nath.

The PCC chief had also instructed heads of various cells to strengthen their units in the state but results have been far from satisfactory.

Nath will hold a meeting of unorganised labourersí cell and Karamchari Congress on Monday and review digital membership campaign.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:11 PM IST