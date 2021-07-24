Head constable suspended for taking dough as bribe from woman

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A head constable Brijendra singh Yadav has been suspended for taking bribe from a woman.

The incident captured in a CCTV camera at Bhitarvar police station of the district went viral on Saturday.

As soon as the video went viral SP Amit Sanghi ordered suspension of the constable.

The video clip shows that the woman was waiting to file an FIR in the HCM room. Yadav may have forgotten that there was a CCTV camera in the room.

He took the dough from the women and silently put it in his pocket. Fate had it otherwise for the cop, as the video went viral.